Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Starting Friday as scheduled

Bumgarner (side) is starting Friday against the Cardinals as scheduled, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bumgarner threw just 64 pitches in his most recent start Saturday against Colorado before being lifted with side tightness. The issue wasn't expected to be a significant one and it won't end up costing him a turn in the rotation.

