Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strikes out nine in dominant win

Bumgarner (5-7) gave up just one run over seven innings to earn the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He struck out nine and allowed four hits and zero walks.

Bumgarner threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and needed just 96 to complete seven innings. The lone extra-base hit against him set up a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, but baserunners were few and far between for most of the outing. The left-hander has been excellent over his last two starts, posting a 20:3 K:BB while allowing three earned runs over 13 innings. Bumgarner will take a 4.02 ERA into his next start at home against the Cardinals.