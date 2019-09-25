Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Bumgarner gave up four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out nine over seven innings Tuesday, but he did not factor into the decision when the Giants eventually fell to the Rockies 8-5 in extra innings.

This outing provided a snapshot of the type of pitcher Bumgarner has become in his 10th season; he went deep into the game (by today's standards), was prone to the long ball (three homers), limited the damage elsewhere and missed a good amount of bats (reached the 200-strikeout mark in this contest). The 30-year-old's 3.90 ERA is identical to his 3.90 FIP, so we may never see the postseason hero ever return to his dominant prime form. That said, Bumgarner is still effective in an era that lacks reliable and consistent fantasy starters. The veteran southpaw will fittingly take on the Dodgers on Sunday in manager Bruce Bochy's final game as the club's manager.