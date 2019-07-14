Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strong in no-decision
Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers, giving up one unearned run on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.
The southpaw showed no ill effects from the elbow bruise that cut short his last start before the All-Star break. Bumgarner will take a 3.86 ERA and 121:25 K:BB through 116.2 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Mets.
