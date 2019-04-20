Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Struggles in first inning

Bumgarner (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a loss against the Pirates on Friday.

It looked like Bumgarner was headed for an uneventful first inning, but with two outs and nobody on, five straight hitters reached for the Pirates, as they scored four runs. Bumgarner yielded only three baserunners (one on an error) after that, but the damage was already done, and the Giants couldn't muster any offense against the Pirates, who feature the best starter's ERA in the league. Bumgarner is 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 32 innings across five starts this season. His next start should be against the Yankees on Friday.