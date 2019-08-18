Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers eighth defeat
Bumgarner (8-8) pitched six innings in a loss to Arizona on Sunday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine.
After consecutive quality starts in which Bumgarner allowed one run over 14 innings, the southpaw stumbled in the opening frame Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk to fall behind 3-0. He recovered to limit Arizona to a single run the rest of the way but was tagged with his eighth loss of the season and first since June 20. Bumgarner will carry a 3.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 163:33 K:BB across 164.2 innings into an interleague matchup across the bay in Oakland on Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates for second straight start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses gem for seventh win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches sixth win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Another quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses nine innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...