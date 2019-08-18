Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers eighth defeat

Bumgarner (8-8) pitched six innings in a loss to Arizona on Sunday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine.

After consecutive quality starts in which Bumgarner allowed one run over 14 innings, the southpaw stumbled in the opening frame Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk to fall behind 3-0. He recovered to limit Arizona to a single run the rest of the way but was tagged with his eighth loss of the season and first since June 20. Bumgarner will carry a 3.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 163:33 K:BB across 164.2 innings into an interleague matchup across the bay in Oakland on Saturday.