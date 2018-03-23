Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers hand fracture
Bumgarner sustained a fractured left hand during Friday's spring game against the Royals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bumgarner was forced to exit Friday's game after being hit on the left hand by a line drive. The Giants' pitching staff received yet another blow with Jeff Samardzija already shut down for the week after suffering a strained pectoral. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports the Giants' ace will have surgery to insert pins into his hand Saturday and then have the pins removed in four-to-six weeks. A more specific recovery timetable is not yet available but Bumgarner is likely to be sidelined for a significant portion of the season's first half.
