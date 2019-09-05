Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders six earned runs
Bumgarner allowed six earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings Wednesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Bumgarner worked fairly effectively through four innings, surrendering just two earned runs. However, things unraveled from there as he allowed a two-run triple to Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth frame. Still, manager Bruce Bochy left Bumgarner in the game to begin the sixth inning and he proceeded to allow a double and triple to the first two batters he faced. Prior to this poor effort, Bumgarner had been on a good run, allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of his past five outings. For the season, he is still maintaining a solid 3.81 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 179 punchouts across 181.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Pirates.
