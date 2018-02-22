Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tabbed for Opening Day start
Bumgarner will start the Giants' Opening Day matchup with the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This comes as no surprise, as "MadBum" continues to be one of the top pitchers in all of baseball. Bumgarner was limited a bit last year due to injuries, but he still managed to produce a solid 3.32 ERA and 101:20 K:BB in 17 starts. As things stand now, he'll line up to face Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw in the season opener.
