Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in final start
Bumgarner (6-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one in San Francisco's 3-1 defeat.
Bumgarner hurled a quality start in his final outing of 2018, but he still got his seventh loss of the season after getting outdueled by Hyun-Jin Ryu. The veteran lefty wraps up an injury-shortened season with a 3.26 ERA, a 1.24 WHP and 109 strikeouts in 129.2 innings.
