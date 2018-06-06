Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in season debut

Bumgarner (0-1) allowed two runs on eight hits in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, striking out three and walking none in six innings.

In his first start off the disabled list Bumgarner threw a quality start on 82 pitches (58 for strikes), but was outmatched by Arizona starter Patrick Corbin. Bumgarner allowed three extra-base hits (all doubles), and was generally effective in pitching around eight total hits allowed. The 28-year-old made only two rehab starts before jumping back on the rotation (which might explain the somewhat early departure), but he can be expected to stretch it out a bit more in his next start against the Marlins in Miami.