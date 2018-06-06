Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in season debut
Bumgarner (0-1) allowed two runs on eight hits in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, striking out three and walking none in six innings.
In his first start off the disabled list Bumgarner threw a quality start on 82 pitches (58 for strikes), but was outmatched by Arizona starter Patrick Corbin. Bumgarner allowed three extra-base hits (all doubles), and was generally effective in pitching around eight total hits allowed. The 28-year-old made only two rehab starts before jumping back on the rotation (which might explain the somewhat early departure), but he can be expected to stretch it out a bit more in his next start against the Marlins in Miami.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Activated ahead of start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will start Tuesday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will make one more rehab start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Door open to start Friday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Feels ready to face MLB hitters•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in first rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...