Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no decision despite sterling effort
Bumgarner did not factor in the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Astros despite allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. He had seven strikeouts and three walks.
The Giants offense mustered only four hits against Dallas Keuchel and the Astros' bullpen, and Ray Black relieved Bumgarner for the eighth inning only to give up a decisive two-run home run to Tyler White. Bumgarner has a 2.69 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 73.2 innings after missing the first two months of the season, and next lines up to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday.
