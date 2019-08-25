Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no-decision Saturday
Bumgarner allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.
It wasn't the most efficient outing for the southpaw, who needed 97 pitches to complete the five frames. Bumgarner allowed a solo shot to Mark Canha and an RBI double to Matt Chapman as the only runs against him. He now has a 3.71 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 169.2 innings this season. Bumgarner is expected to face the Padres on Friday in his next start.
