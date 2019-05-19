Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes win

Bumgarner (3-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner pitched well on the night until running into trouble in the seventh inning. He finished with 105 pitches. Bumgarner has a 4.21 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 10 starts this year, adding 64 strikeouts in his 62 innings. The 29-year-old is scheduled to face the Braves on Thursday in his next start.