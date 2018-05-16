Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws bullpen session Wednesday
Bumgarner (hand) tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bumgarner was able to sprinkle in all of his pitches and remains on schedule to face live hitting in Houston on Tuesday. Following that session, he will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's expected to make three starts before returning to San Francisco.
