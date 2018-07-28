Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws eight innings in loss

Bumgarner (3-4) took the loss despite a strong start against the Brewers on Friday that saw him give up three runs (two earned) on six hits over eight innings, striking out five and walking one in the Giants' 3-1 defeat.

It was a hard-luck loss for the left-hander, who was outdueled by Chase Anderson and dealt his fourth defeat since his return from the disabled list. It was a solid bounce-back after he lasted just four innings against the Athletics in his last start, and Bumgarner will look to keep it going in his next outing, which will pit him against the Diamondbacks on August 2.