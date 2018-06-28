Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws seven shutout innings in no-decision
Bumgarner tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts but still left with just a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies.
Bumgarner was dealing, as he induced 12 swinging strikes in 101 pitches and allowed runners to reach scoring position only once, in the fifth inning. He has now thrown 15 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts and four walks in his past two starts and looks like he has found his ace form after a shaky first few starts following his return from the disabled list June 5. Bumgarner will take a 2.51 ERA into his sixth start of the year Monday at Coors Field against the Rockies.
