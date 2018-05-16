Giants' Madison Bumgarner: To begin rehab assignment May 26

Bumgarner (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 26, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner was originally slated to need just two rehab starts before being activated from the disabled list, but manager Bruce Bochy now feels that the ace will require at least three outings before rejoining the rotation. If that estimate holds up, Bumgarner likely won't be activated from the DL until the second week of June.