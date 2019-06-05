Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses another quality start

Bumgarner allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Mets. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.

Bumgarner has now delivered three straight quality starts and has completed six innings in all but one start this season. He actually kept the Mets off the board until the sixth inning when Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso brought home three runs with a pair of homers. The 29-year-old has been a reliable innings-eater for sure, but he isn't having quite the same level of success this season with a 4.05 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 13 starts. Bumgarner will next take the mound Sunday against the division-rival Dodgers.