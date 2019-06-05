Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses another quality start
Bumgarner allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Mets. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.
Bumgarner has now delivered three straight quality starts and has completed six innings in all but one start this season. He actually kept the Mets off the board until the sixth inning when Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso brought home three runs with a pair of homers. The 29-year-old has been a reliable innings-eater for sure, but he isn't having quite the same level of success this season with a 4.05 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 13 starts. Bumgarner will next take the mound Sunday against the division-rival Dodgers.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pitches six strong innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches third win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses six solid innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Quality start in Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Solid in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...