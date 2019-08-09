Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses gem for seventh win
Bumgarner (7-7) earned the win against Philadelphia on Thursday, hurling seven scoreless innings and giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.
In his first start in San Francisco since the passing of the trade deadline, Bumgarner was cheered heartily by the home crowd and responded with his best performance of the season. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Cesar Hernandez singled with one out to collect the only hit of the night against the Giants ace. The southpaw dominated Philadelphia by pitching to contact -- he induced only five swinging strikes and struck out a mere three batters -- while needing only 85 pitches to complete seven innings. Bumgarner has now won his last four decisions to even his record for the first time this season. He'll look for his eighth win when the Giants host the Athletics in an interleague matchup Wednesday.
