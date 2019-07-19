Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses nine innings in no-decision

Bumgarner tossed nine innings and held the Mets to one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts but did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 3-2 win.

Bumgarner looked back in lights-out form as he hurled nine innings of one-run ball and left with the score knotted, 1-1. Unfortunately, the game carried on through 16 innings, as Bumgarner became the first Giants pitcher since Matt Cain in 2009 to post a no-decision after tossing nine frames. The southpaw recorded 64-of-94 pitches for strikes and seemed to still have some gas left in the tank at the end. With the trade deadline approaching, Bumgarner's improved strikeout rate and increased velocity just may transfer him to a new club. In the meantime, the 29-year-old owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 127:26 K:BB and is scheduled to take on the Cubs on Tuesday.