Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses quality start Monday
Bumgarner (1-3) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings Monday. He walked three and struck out five in a 5-2 loss to the Rockies.
Bumgarner took the hard-luck loss in this one, but all three of the runs on his ledger were rather fluky as well. He started the seventh inning by allowing three weak hits (a single, a bloop single and an infield single), which resulted in the southpaw being removed from the game. Reyes Moronta proceeded to allow all three of Bumgarner's baserunners to come around to score, resulting in a pitching line that could have been far better than it looked on paper. The 28-year-old was starting to look like his former dominant self over his previous two starts (15 IP, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 K), and Monday's outing certainly wasn't a step back, especially considering that this game was played at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Bumgarner will look to keep things rolling in a home start against the Cardinals on Saturday.
