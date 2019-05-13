Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses six solid innings
Bumgarner allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out seven across six innings Sunday against the Reds in a no-decision.
Bumgarner gave up a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, and he surrendered runs in the second and sixth prior to exiting a 4-2 ballgame. The Giants would rally, however, getting him off the hook for the loss. The 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings, and his ERA now sits at 3.88 over 55.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Quality start in Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Solid in quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Worn out by Yankees•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Struggles in first inning•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...