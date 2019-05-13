Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses six solid innings

Bumgarner allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out seven across six innings Sunday against the Reds in a no-decision.

Bumgarner gave up a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, and he surrendered runs in the second and sixth prior to exiting a 4-2 ballgame. The Giants would rally, however, getting him off the hook for the loss. The 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings, and his ERA now sits at 3.88 over 55.2 innings.