Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tough luck loser
Bumgarner (3-6) held the Dodgers to one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five over seven innings in a 1-0 loss Sunday.
We are used to seeing Bumgarner involved in these classic Dodger/Giant pitching duels against Clayton Kershaw, but it was young phenom Walker Buehler opposing, and beating, him Sunday. The veteran southpaw gave up his lone run on a solo shot to Max Muncy, and the two got into a verbal confrontation when Muncy stared at his mammoth long ball for a couple of seconds. Despite taking the loss, Bumgarner turned in another quality start, his fourth in as many outings, getting his ERA back under four on the year (3.83). The 29-year-old's peripherals are all in line with his career norms for the most part, so his slight increase in ERA this season is simply him pitching truer to his FIP (3.87) as opposed to getting slightly lucky over the past two seasons. Bumgarner will take on another tough challenge when he faces the Brew Crew on Saturday.
