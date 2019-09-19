Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Whiffs seven in loss
Bumgarner (9-9) was charged with the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven across five innings.
The left-hander let the Red Sox to get to him early, allowing his first four batters to reach safely, then falling behind 2-1 after the first inning, and 5-1 after the second. The loss was Bumgarner's first ever at Fenway Park as he fell to .500 on the season. The 30-year-old now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 194:41 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back against Colorado on Tuesday.
