Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will make one more rehab start
Bumgarner (finger) will make one more rehab start for High-A San Jose on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There were rumblings that Bumgarner could be activated for Friday's contest against the Phillies, but it appears the club will play it safe and give their ace another rehab start before officially coming off of the disabled list. The southpaw was sharp in his first rehab appearance last weekend (3.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts), which prompted the talks of a quick activation to boost a struggling Giants' squad. With his start with San Jose scheduled for Thursday, Bumgarner figures to return to majors next Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
