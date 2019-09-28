Play

Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will not pitch again this year

Bumgarner will have his final start of 2019 bypassed, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner was scheduled to face off against his long-time rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Sunday in what will be manager Bruce Bochy's final game before retirement. The Giants' skipper stated that he did not want to pressure his starter to go out there in a regular season game that has no impact on either team's final results. Bumgarner finishes the 2019 campaign with a 3.90 ERA and 4.7 K/BB ratio over 207.2 innings. The 30-year-old will head into unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason. The club announced that it will have a bullpen game to replace Bumgarner's slot Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories