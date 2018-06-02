Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will start Tuesday

Bumgarner (finger) has been confirmed as the starter for Tuesday's matchup against the White Sox, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After making his final rehab start Thursday at High-A San Jose, Bumgarner will return from the 60-day disabled list against Chicago. He'll make his first start of the 2018 season after breaking his hand March 23 during a spring training outing.

