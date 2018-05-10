Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will throw bullpen next week
Manager Bruce Bochy said Bumgarner (hand) will toss a bullpen session next week and could embark on a rehab assignment shortly after , Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bumgarner was able to play catch Friday, which marked the first time he threw the ball around since suffering a fractured left hand in late March. There should be another update on his status following next week's bullpen session as a clearer picture comes into view regarding his anticipated return near the end of May.
