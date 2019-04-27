Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Worn out by Yankees
Bumgarner (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on 11 hits over 5.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
New York got to Bumgarner early, with four of the first five batters hitting safely against him in the first inning. He was OK after that but the 11 hits were by far a season high (his previous high was six allowed). A super-low 56.8 percent left-on-base rate this season points to bad luck for the left-hander, although Bumgarner is creating some of his own bad luck with a hard-hit rate pushing 47 percent, per Statcast. Bumgarner lines up for a home start against the Dodgers next week.
