Giants' Madison Bumgarner: X-rays on elbow return negative

Bumgarner was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after X-rays came back negative Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bumgarner was hit in the left elbow by a line drive in the first inning Saturday and was removed after two innings, but it looks as though he was able to escape with a bruise. The 29-year-old would typically be expected to start the Giants' first game after the All-Star break Friday at Milwaukee, but it will likely be at least a day or two until his availability is determined.