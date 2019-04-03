Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Zero earned runs in loss

Bumgarner (0-2) allowed five runs in a loss but none were earned in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

The Giants' ace had one bad inning, and it was his own error that opened the door for the Dodgers, leading to five "unearned" runs. Bumgarner did his best to erase the deficit by hitting a two-run homer later in the game, and the Giants rallied in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to tie the score and get Bumgarner off the hook. He's lost each of his first two starts in 2019 but owns a 1.38 ERA.