Younginer signed a minor-league contract with the Giants which includes an invitation to spring training, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Younginer spent all of 2017 on the Dodgers' farm after struggling to a 6.43 ERA across seven innings with the Braves in 2016. He finished the 2017 season with a 4.76 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 62.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Younginer should serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.