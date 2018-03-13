Younginger was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Younginer threw 4.2 shutout innings over five Cactus League games for the Giants this spring. However, he still allowed plenty of baserunners, as he gave up five hits and two walks in that time. He'll likely provide organizational pitching depth at Triple-A Sacramento this season.

