Parra signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Parra is expected to report to minor-league camp. He should spend the year in the minors as organizational pitching depth, as he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 and is coming off a brutal 2017 season during which he struggled to a 14.09 ERA across 7.2 innings with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.