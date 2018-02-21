Giants' Manny Parra: Inks minor-league deal with Giants
Parra signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Parra is expected to report to minor-league camp. He should spend the year in the minors as organizational pitching depth, as he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 and is coming off a brutal 2017 season during which he struggled to a 14.09 ERA across 7.2 innings with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
