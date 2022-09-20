Luciano is joining Double-A Richmond on Tuesday for their postseason, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This move makes sense on several fronts. First, it allows Luciano to make up for the time he has missed this season with back and leg injuries (played in 57 games at High-A). Second, it will give Luciano his first exposure to upper-level pitching. He hit .263/.339/.459 with 10 home runs, a .195 ISO, a 22.2 percent strikeout rate and a 9.6 percent walk rate in 230 plate appearances. Luciano, who will be added to the 40-man roster this offseason, figures to spend a good chunk of next season at Double-A.
More News
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Moves past leg issue•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Dealing with leg tightness•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Rejoins High-A Eugene lineup•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Begins rehab assignment in Arizona•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Shut down with lower-back strain•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Dealing with minor back issue•