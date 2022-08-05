Luciano (back) started a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a run and an an RBI in his first game action since June 3.

Luciano looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from a lower-back strain, which has kept him out of action for the past two months. Before the injury surfaced, the Giants' top prospect was slashing .288/.360/.507 with eight home runs in 164 plate appearances at High-A Eugene.