The Giants optioned Luciano to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Luciano is transitioning from infielder to outfielder this spring and has gone just 2-for-19 at the plate, so it's not terribly surprising that he's headed to minor-league camp. The 23-year-old could still have a role with the Giants in 2025, but he will try to get more comfortable in the outfield at Sacramento and also attempt to rediscover the power that was lacking for him last season.