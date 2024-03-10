Luciano has slipped behind Nick Ahmed for the Giants' starting shortstop job, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano has had a terrible spring, going 1-for-14 (.071) with nine strikeouts over six games. Ahmed, meanwhile, has gone 5-for-9 with two home runs across four spring contests. Luciano was viewed as the frontrunner for the shortstop job heading into spring training, but he's struggled in all aspects after battling a hamstring injury early in camp, and that has eroded his advantage. With both Luciano and Ahmed being right-handed hitters, there's little chance a platoon develops here.