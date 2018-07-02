Giants' Marco Luciano: Inks $2.6 million deal with Giants

Luciano signed a $2.6 million deal with the Giants on Monday.

According to both MLB.con and Baseball America, Luciano is a top-two 16-year-old prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class. Blessed with a prototypical 6-foot-2, 178-pound frame that oozes athleticism, the righty-hitting Luciano has explosive power that could end up being a 70-grade tool in time. While he is among the best hitters in this class, he has some swing-and-miss tendencies, but that should not be surprising given his age and size. A lot of evaluators expect him to settle in as an above-average hitter once he grows into his frame. He is an above-average runner right now, but that may not be a big part of his game when he is physically mature. Defensively, he may be sent out as a shortstop, but will likely outgrow that position at some point before he reaches the big leagues. Luciano's most likely landing spots are right field and third base, and his bat should be able to profile anywhere.