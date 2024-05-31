The Giants placed Luciano on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Phillies because of hamstring problems, and he will now officially be sidelined until at least June 10. Casey Schmitt was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and will presumably work in the short side of a platoon with Brett Wisely while Luciano is out.