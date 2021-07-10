Luciano is hitting .266/.359/.547 with 14 home runs and a 27:48 BB:K across his first 53 games with Low-A San Jose.

Still just 19 years old, Luciano shot up the prospect rankings after an electric stateside debut in rookie ball in 2019, and despite last year's minor-league season having been lost to COVID-19, he's pretty much picked up right where he left off. He leads all of Low-A in homers, and a somewhat unlucky BABIP is largely to blame for his unremarkable batting average. There are only two knocks on Luciano from a fantasy perspective: that he's not widely expected to stick at shortstop and that he's still a couple years away from the big leagues. Considering the stats he appears capable of putting up once he reaches the majors, it'll be worth the wait.