The Giants optioned Luciano to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Luciano played in four games during the first MLB stint of his career, going 3-for-11 with two runs scored and five strikeouts. He'll be sent to Triple-A in order to create space for the recently-acquired AJ Pollock, who was added to the Giants' active roster Tuesday. Assuming Luciano continues to shine in the minors, it's likely the 21-year-old prospect returns to San Francisco later this season.