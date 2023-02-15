The Giants announced Wednesday that Luciano is taking part in a normal hitting and throwing progression in spring training after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back over the offseason, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

The injury explains why Luciano appeared in only five games for Estrellas de Oriente of the Dominican Winter League before sitting out the rest of the schedule. The fact that Luciano is taking part in baseball activities suggests that he should be ready to play at some point during the Cactus League slate, putting him on track for the start of the minor-league season. The 21-year-old shortstop prospect posted an .817 OPS with 11 home runs in 65 games last summer between the Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene.