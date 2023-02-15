Luciano suffered a stress fracture in his lower back over the offseason, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

That explains why Luciano appeared in only five games for Estrellas de Oriente of the Dominican Winter League. He is now in a normal throwing and hitting progression in Giants camp, and the hope is that he will be close to full strength when the minor league seasons get underway. The 21-year-old top shortstop prospect posted an .817 OPS with 11 home runs in 65 games last summer between the Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene.