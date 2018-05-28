Giants' Mark Melancon: Another rehab outing on tap Tuesday
Melancon (elbow) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Melancon went a week between his first two rehab appearances, with his most recent one coming Saturday. The fact that Tuesday's outing will come on two days' rest suggests that Melancon is inching closer to an activation from the 60-day disabled list, but the Giants have yet to reveal an exact target date for the righty's reinstatement. Giants manager Bruce Bochy has already indicated that Melancon will settle for lower-leverage work upon rejoining the San Francisco bullpen, so he'll likely need to perform well for an extended period before posing a serious threat to unseat Hunter Strickland as closer.
