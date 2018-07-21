Giants' Mark Melancon: Appears fine after being struck by comebacker
Melancon was struck in the foot with a comebacker Friday, but he appears to be fine after staying in the game to finish his frame, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon's lone hit over his scoreless inning was the result of a Marcus Semien comebacker that struck him in foot and ricocheted into left field for a double. The veteran reliever stayed in the game after trainers checked on him, and he appears to have avoided injury for the time being. Melancon was unlikely to be available Saturday anyways, as he has yet to pitch in consecutive contests since returning from an elbow injury June 3. The 33-year-old owns a 2.25 ERA with 11 strikeouts and one save over 16 innings this season.
