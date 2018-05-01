Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching bullpen session

Melancon (elbow) will throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

To this point, Melancon has only been throwing from flat ground, so the upcoming bullpen session will be a step in the right direction for the 33-year-old. Until Melancon returns to full health, Hunter Strickland will be in line to see save opportunities for the Giants.

