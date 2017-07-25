Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching next milestone in rehab
Melancon (elbow) will toss another bullpen session Tuesday and may face live hitters this weekend, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon continues to throw scheduled bullpen sessions, but an advancement to live hitter work would be an encouraging milestone in the closer's rehab. Melancon remains without a firm timetable for return, but it appears that he's trending in the right direction and may be able to rejoin the Giants' bullpen in the coming weeks.
