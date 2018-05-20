Giants' Mark Melancon: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Melancon (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melancon opened the season on the disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain and began throwing live batting practice Thursday. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports Melancon will not resume a high-leverage role upon his return, as manager Bruce Bochy doesn't want to alter what has been a quality back end of the bullpen. The 33-year-old is likely looking at a couple weeks for his rehab stint in the minors and could make a return to the Giants in early June.