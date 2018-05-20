Giants' Mark Melancon: Begins rehab assignment Monday
Melancon (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon opened the season on the disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain and began throwing live batting practice Thursday. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports Melancon will not resume a high-leverage role upon his return, as manager Bruce Bochy doesn't want to alter what has been a quality back end of the bullpen. The 33-year-old is likely looking at a couple weeks for his rehab stint in the minors and could make a return to the Giants in early June.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Throws live BP, nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Throws first bullpen session•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching bullpen session•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Will return to baseball activites Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...